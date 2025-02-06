First Snowfall Projections Released For Weekend Storm Taking Aim At Northeast

The predictions come just as a dangerous ice storm sweeps through on Thursday, Feb. 6, causing slippery travel, as well as school closures and delayed starts.

The next system is on track for overnight Saturday, Feb. 8, into Sunday, Feb. 9 and will move in from the upper Midwest, according to the National Weather Service.

Click on the first image above from AccuWeather to see predicted snowfall totals: 1 to 3 inches in the lightest shade of blue, 3 to 6 in the next shade, and 6-12 in the darkest shade.

For precipitation types by region, click on the second image above.

"The storm this weekend is just the next in a series of storms that is part of the pattern change that began late last week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.

Following the weekend system, the next storm is expected to arrive Tuesday, Feb. 11, marking the beginning of an unsettled stretch in which more precipitation will be possible the following days during the workweek.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

