First Lady Melania Trump Issues National Challenge To Students, Sparking Buzz in Classrooms

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, President Donald Trump announced the launch of the Presidential Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenge during his Cabinet meeting.

The initiative, led by Mrs. Trump, aims to rally K-12 students and educators to learn about and experiment with one of the world’s fastest-moving technologies.

“This is the new internet, the new computer, the new television, the new everything all put together in one,” President Trump said of AI.

The First Lady, speaking in a video on the newly created website AI.gov, shared her personal experience with artificial intelligence while creating her own audiobook. She stressed both the promise and the challenges AI presents.

“In just a few short years, artificial intelligence will be the engine driving every business sector across our economy. It is important America leads the rest of the world,” she said.

The Presidential AI Challenge is designed to build a foundation of knowledge for the next generation and to encourage students to become creators, not just consumers, of technology.

“The Presidential AI Challenge will be the first step in preparing our next generation with a base understanding of this important new technology,” she said.

To learn more, watch Mrs. Trump’s full message, or sign up for the challenge, visit AI.gov/initiatives/presidential-challenge.

