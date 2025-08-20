First 2025 Human Case Of West Nile Virus Confirmed In This NY County

The case involves a man from Yonkers, the Westchester County Department of Health said on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

"This first case of West Nile Virus should remind all of us to remove standing water around our homes every time after it rains, and use repellents when we spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active," Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said.

Health Department staff will inspect and treat the area around the man’s home for standing water and apply larvicide to catch basins as needed.

Officials also urged residents to check their own property for standing water in places such as flower pot trays, kiddie pools, and play equipment, and to report large areas of standing water on public property to the county at 914-813-5000.

Throughout the season, the Health Department traps and tests mosquitoes to track viruses they carry.

West Nile Virus most often causes mild flu-like illness, but it can become more serious, especially for people over 65 or those with underlying health conditions.

