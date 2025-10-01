Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

First 2025 Human Case Of West Nile Virus Confirmed In Rockland County

The first human case of West Nile virus this season has been confirmed in Rockland County, officials announced.

 Photo Credit: CDC
Ben Crnic
Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner Mary Leahy announced the detection of the virus in a county resident on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The resident's place of residence was not made public. 

According to county officials, West Nile virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

State health data shows that as of Saturday, Sept. 20, there were 26 human cases of West Nile virus outside New York City and 11 cases within NYC this year. 

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not show symptoms. Others may develop flu-like illness. Severe cases, though rare, can include high fever, disorientation, seizures, paralysis, encephalitis, or even death. Those over 60 or with underlying health conditions face higher risks. 

"While most mosquitoes do not carry disease-causing viruses, this case of West Nile virus reminds us of the importance of protecting ourselves from mosquito bites," Leahy said on Tuesday, adding, "If you develop symptoms of West Nile virus, contact your healthcare provider immediately." 

