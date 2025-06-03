Fires Rip Through 2 Rockland Buildings, Displacing Families

The incidents, which occurred just 20 minutes apart in Nyack, left 13 families displaced and drew mutual aid from departments throughout the region.

The first fire broke out around 11:02 a.m. at 101 Gedney Street, prompting a second-alarm response. While firefighters were still operating at that scene, a second blaze was reported at Nyack Plaza Apartments just after 11:24 a.m., requiring immediate attention and additional resources, according to the West Nyack Fire Department.

The Piermont Fire Department responded with nearly two dozen members to both incidents, providing mutual aid to the Nyack Fire Department.

The West Nyack Fire Department also played a major role. Their tower ladder was first dispatched to Gedney Street, and after wrapping up operations there, it was immediately sent to the Nyack Plaza fire. An additional engine was sent to the second fire scene as well.

The fire at Nyack Plaza—a residential complex home to many longtime Nyack residents—left a deep impact. According to the Nyack NAACP, 13 families were displaced, including children, elders, and neighbors who have long been part of the village's fabric.

"They are now facing heartbreaking loss—of homes, memories, and a sense of safety," NAACP members said on Tuesday.

The Nyack NAACP is currently accepting donations to assist the displaced families. Funds will go toward emergency housing and relocation, replacing essential items like clothing and toiletries, support for children who lost everything, and helping restore stability and dignity.

A GoFundMe page started for the victims has already collected over $5,500 out of a $60,000 goal. Those interested in donating can click here to do so.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.