Firefighters Shore Up Partially Collapsed Parking Garage In NY (Update)

According to the Yonkers Fire Department, members of its Urban Search and Rescue Task Force were deployed on Wednesday, Oct. 15, as part of a mutual aid response to help stabilize the partially collapsed structure at 44 South Broadway, near the Westchester One business center.

The YFD team joined several professional departments from lower Westchester County, working together to conduct initial searches and shore up compromised areas of the building.

After several hours of successful operations, all Yonkers units were released from the scene, officials said.

Emergency crews from White Plains Police and Fire, along with multiple agencies, initially responded just after 10 a.m. when the collapse was reported. The incident forced road closures around South Broadway and prompted ongoing safety inspections of the affected structure.

No injuries have been reported.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.