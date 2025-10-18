Fired Penn State Coach James Franklin Says He’ll Win A National Title ‘Somewhere Else Now'

Franklin — who broke out with the University of Maryland — made his first appearance since his ousting earlier this month on "College GameDay" on Saturday morning, and he made it clear: his goal of winning a national championship still burns deep.

The former coach called his firing "super quick," but is ready to start fresh with another program.

He laid out the moments leading up to and following his firing at Penn State as his team was prepping for a Sunday meeting on Oct. 12.

"We had a team meeting at 1:45 p.m., and around 1:30 p.m., the AD walked in and said, 'we're going to make a change — I'm sorry."

"I was in shock. I spent the next 15 minutes letting my kids know so they wouldn’t find out on the internet. Then I went down and had a super emotional moment with the team to tell them I was leaving. That was it — it all happened really fast.”

Franklin finished his career in Happy Valley with 104 wins (second in program history behind only Joe Paterno), and led the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten championship in 2016, when he was named Coach of the Year.

However, Franklin could never win the big ones, going a meager 4-21 against teams ranked in the top 10, a factor that contributed to his firing, university officials said.

The 53-year-old coach said that he was "in shock" following the AD's news, and said it all "feels surreal" a week after he was let go following three straight losses during a season that Penn State had national championship aspirations after starting the season ranked second in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Penn State has since fallen completely out of the AP Top 25.

“The hardest part,” Franklin said, “is walking away from all those young men in that locker room, the recruits that were committed to us, a lot of tough conversations."

"So that’s the challenge," he continued.

"It’s the people, at the end of the day — the coaches, the staffs, their families, the kids. What I don’t think people realize is how many people this affects. A ton of people," Franklin added. "That’s where my heart breaks.”

On "College GameDay" Saturday, Hall of Fame coach Nick Saban lambasted Penn State, calling the move to fire Franklin "unfair as hell."

"You made the statement that it's not up to you to decide what's fair or unfair... so I'm going to answer it for you," Saban said. "For you to go to the Rose Bowl... the Fiesta Bowl... Get into the Final Four.. and come out ranked number one... there's an expectation you created with what you accomplished at Penn State."

"For those people to not show enough appreciation and gratitude for all the hard work you did... I'm saying it's unfair."

Not all things are bad for Franklin as he prepares to join the coaching carousel when the college football season continues.

The school is buying the coach out of his roughly $45 million contract as associate head coach Terry Smith takes over as the squad's interim head coach.

“I thought we were gonna win a national championship there,” Franklin said during his appearance.

“We were close. That goal hasn’t changed. We’re just gonna go win a national championship somewhere else now.”

