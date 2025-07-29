Fired NY Basketball Coach Admits Pulling HS Player's Hair After Video Goes Viral

Ex-Northville High School coach Jim Zullo, 81, pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment – a violation – in Troy City Court on Thursday, July 29. He was ordered to pay a $120 fine.

It came months after Zullo was caught on video yanking a player’s ponytail following Northville’s loss to La Fargeville in the Class D state finals at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, as Daily Voice reported.

Video of the tense postgame moment—captured by a live NFHS broadcast—shows Zullo grabbing senior Hailey Monroe by the ponytail while appearing to shout at her. Monroe is Northville’s all-time leading scorer.

Another teammate is seen stepping between Zullo and Monroe as the coach then turns and yells at the second player.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing national attention and sharp criticism from across the high school sports community. In the days that followed, the Northville Central School District announced Zullo had been fired, calling the behavior “completely unacceptable.”

“We hold our coaches to the highest standards of professionalism, sportsmanship, and respect for our student-athletes, and this behavior is completely unacceptable,” district officials said in a letter to families. “We will continue to uphold the values of respect and integrity that our athletes, families and community expect and deserve.”

Zullo later apologized publicly, telling WNYT he deeply regretted his actions.

“As a coach, under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry,” he said. “I wish I could have those moments back.”

Zullo had coached Northville’s girls team for two years and said he remained proud of the players and what they accomplished.

Watch video of the incident below:

