Fire Truck Careens Off Hudson Valley Roadway, Driver Admits To Texting: Police

The crash happened in Putnam County on Tuesday, Aug. 14 around 11:45 a.m., when a fire truck from the Candlewood Lake Fire Department in the Fairfield County town of Brookfield went off the roadway on Haviland Hollow Road (Route 68) in Patterson, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, who later admitted to texting, had been bringing the truck to a business in Patterson for service, Grossi said.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The road was closed until around 6:30 p.m. when the truck was removed.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, Grossi said.

