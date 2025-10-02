Fire Destroys Rockland Native's NJ Italian Restaurant

The blaze broke out at Novino, an Italian restaurant owned by Blauvelt, NY native George Jamieson at 64 Ramapo Valley Road, around 4:20 a.m., the owners said in a statement on Facebook. Thankfully, no one was inside the building at the time, and no firefighters were injured.

"Our only comfort at this time, is that no one was in the building when the fire began," reads the statement by George and his wife Renee, "as we have staff who arrive daily in the early morning hours; in addition, no firefighter was injured.”

The restaurant expressed gratitude to fire departments and first responders from Mahwah, Suffern, Ramsey, Tallman, and Wyckoff. “Your service never goes unnoticed, and truly was on display during our darkest hours,” the statement said.

Due to the seriousness of the fire, the restaurant said all operations will be shut down for an extended period.

The Jamiesons thanked the community for its support.

“Friendship and compassion have a unique ability to make even the darkest days a little brighter,” they wrote. “Thank you all for being a source of light.”

