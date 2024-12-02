Fire Damages Rockland County Home

The Rockland County blaze occurred in Orangeburg, at 96 Old Orangeburg Road, on Monday, Dec. 2.

Orangeburg Police Capt. Michael Shannon said the fire was initially triggered by an automatic alarm. When firefighters arrived, they found flames that had damaged two rooms of the home.

After a short time, the blaze was out, and the Rockland Building Inspector said the residents could move back into the home once the electricity was turned back on, Shannon said.

Most of the damage was located outside the home, he added.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.