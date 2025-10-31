Fire Chief Stops Wrong-Way Driver On I-84 In Hudson Valley

At around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, Beacon Fire Chief Tom Lucchesi was driving eastbound on I-84 near Lime Kiln Road in East Fishkill when he spotted a sedan traveling directly toward him — in the wrong direction, according to a statement from the City of Beacon.

Lucchesi, who had just left Hopewell Fire Equipment after picking up a department vehicle, said multiple cars and tractor-trailers were forced to swerve to avoid a collision.

“It’s not often that my heart drops and my adrenaline spikes outside of a fire scene,” Lucchesi said of the incident, adding, “As I rounded a curve, I suddenly saw a car coming straight at me. Vehicles were swerving everywhere to avoid her.”

Realizing the immediate danger, Lucchesi activated his emergency lights and siren, turned around, and pursued the wrong-way vehicle to bring it to a stop. He managed to position his vehicle ahead of the driver and safely stop the car without incident near the Lime Kiln Road area, officials said.

The driver — described as an elderly woman — appeared disoriented and told Lucchesi she had made a wrong turn. He immediately notified Dutchess County 911, which had already received multiple calls about the wrong-way driver. New York State Police arrived minutes later and took over the scene.

The incident briefly disrupted westbound traffic on I-84 but was cleared within minutes after the driver and her vehicle were safely removed from the highway.

Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou commended Lucchesi for his decisive and courageous actions, saying his efforts “likely saved one or more lives today.”

"The City of Beacon is fortunate to have a fire chief who always goes above and beyond to help others,” Kyriacou said, adding, “Job well done, Chief Lucchesi.”

