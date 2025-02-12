Fire At Gas Station In Hudson Valley Draws Multi-Agency Response (Developing)

Firefighters in Sullivan County responded to the Gulf Station in South Fallsburg, located at State Route 42 and Russell street, for a structure fire shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Photos shared by the Woodbridge Fire Department showed a residential building adjacent to the convenience store on fire. It was not immediately clear whether flames had spread to the Gulf Station.

Multiple agencies were on scene, including the Rock Hill, Woodbourne, Loch Sheldrake, and Town of Bethel fire departments.

State Route 42 was closed in both directions near the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or what sparked the fire.

Daily Voice has reached out to fire officials for comment. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.