4 Firefighters Hurt Battling Blaze At Building In NY: Cause Under Investigation

The blaze broke out around 6:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1 at 42 City Terrace in Newburgh, according to the City of Newburgh Fire Department. When crews arrived, the entire structure was already engulfed in flames.

A second alarm was struck just after 7 p.m. Because of the building’s deteriorated condition, firefighters were unable to safely conduct operations inside. Crews instead attacked the blaze from the outside, using ground ladders at the rear of the building to reach hidden pockets of fire, firefighters said.

To reach the flames, firefighters had to cut through a chain-link fence and run hoses to the back of the property, even as smoke poured from the front windows. It took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to incident reporter Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions.

Initial crews cleared the scene at 10:50 p.m., but a fire watch was posted overnight to ensure the flames were out and to prevent unauthorized entry into the structure.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries during the response. All refused medical treatment and have since fully recovered, the department said.

The building’s owner has been contacted and is required to secure the property and retain a structural engineer to assess stability. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by City of Newburgh Fire Investigators.

Mutual aid and support came from Empress Ambulance, the City of Newburgh Police Department, Cronomer Valley Fire Department, Stewart Air Guard Fire Department, West Point Fire Department, Middlehope Fire Department, and Good Will Fire Department.

Click here to view video from the scene of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.