Mostly Cloudy 73°

SHARE

Financial Planner In Nanuet Sharon Moran Dies At 54

Sharon Moran, a lifelong Allendale resident, died Monday, Aug. 26, according to her obituary on the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website. She was 54 years old.

Sharon Moran

Sharon Moran

 Photo Credit: Sharon Moran Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Sharon's obituary remembered her as a dedicated mom to her girls, Brynne and Macie, and worked in financial planning for Fidelity Investments, in Nanuet, NY.

"Sharon had the unique ability of finding a diamond in the rough," her obituary says. "She loved to find hidden treasures and had a heart and an eye for seeing the best in everything."

She is survived by her husband, Mark Moran; their daughters, Brynne and Macie; her parents, Ralph & Ellen Thorsland; her sisters, Linda Thorsland Sweeney, Susan Thorsland Langway and her husband, Michael, and Kristin Thorsland Pfeffer and her husband, Michael

Click here for Sharon Moran's complete obituary with service information.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE