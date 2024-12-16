Filming To Close Major Rockland County Roadway

The causeway will be closed between Ridge Road and Stonewall Lane in Clarkstown from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the filming of the NBC Peacock series Poker Face.

Clarkstown Police said a detour route would be posted, routing vehicles to Route 304, Route 9W, and Old Haverstraw Rd.

Laurent Rejto, director of the Hudson Valley Film Commission, confirmed the filming and said, "Unfortunately, unlike Season 1, most of Season 2 was filmed in New York City."

Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as quirky crime-solver Charlie Cale and new Season 2 cast members Awkwafina, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, and Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, who are joining the mayhem, reported Peacock.

There is no word on what stars fans might catch a glimpse of on the set.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.