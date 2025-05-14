Feud Goes Boom: Man Tosses Mortar On Neighbor's Property In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The incident happened on Sunday, May 11, around 6:48 p.m., when officers were dispatched to a home on Van Wyck Street in Croton-on-Hudson for reports of an explosion. There, they found that an unknown explosive device had detonated on private property, damaging multiple items, the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department announced on Wednesday, May 14.

An investigation by detectives revealed that the explosive device had been intentionally thrown onto the property during a conflict between neighbors, the department said.

The Westchester County Police Bomb Squad was soon called to the scene and identified the device as a 3-inch commercial display mortar, which is illegal to possess in New York State.

The suspect was identified as Shea Kirschbaum, age 38, of Croton-on-Hudson. Police obtained a search warrant for his home. No additional explosives were found, according to authorities.

Kirschbaum was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a felony. He was arraigned in Village Justice Court and released on his own recognizance, pending a future court date.

