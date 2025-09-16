Feds Investigate Tesla As Door Handles Trap Kids In Growing Safety Crisis

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating about 174,290 of Tesla's 2021 Model Y vehicles, the agency said on Monday, Sept. 15. The midsize SUV's electronic door handles may not open because of low battery power.

The preliminary evaluation was opened after nine owners reported that their exterior door handles wouldn't work. Most cases happened when parents stepped out to remove a child from the back seat or while putting a child inside the Model Y before driving.

In at least four incidents, drivers had to break a window to open a door.

"Although Tesla vehicles have manual door releases inside of the cabin, in these situations, a child may not be able to access or operate the releases even if the vehicle's driver is aware of them," the NHTSA said. "As a result, in these instances, an occupant who remains inside a vehicle in this condition may be unable to be rapidly retrieved by persons outside of the vehicle. Entrapment in a vehicle is particularly concerning in emergency situations, such as when children are entrapped in a hot vehicle."

The investigation's early findings suggest that the problem occurs when the electronic locks receive insufficient voltage. Repair invoices indicate that the low-voltage battery was replaced after these incidents, although no owners reported receiving a battery warning before the failure of the handles.

The Model Y owner's manual includes instructions for restoring power from outside using a separate 12-volt source and using manual door releases inside. According to the NHTSA, the investigation will examine how widespread the defect is, the reliability of the power supply to the locks, and whether the recovery process is practical for owners.

The investigation comes days after Musk bought about 2.57 million Tesla shares through a revocable trust on Friday, Sept. 12, The New York Times reported. The roughly $1 billion purchase is Musk's first in more than five years.

Tesla's board is pushing a new compensation plan of nearly $1 trillion if Musk hits performance targets. The incentive comes as Tesla faced declining sales amid widespread protests due to Musk's relationship with President Donald Trump, along with the electric automaker's ongoing safety issues.

Earlier in September, Bloomberg highlighted the risks of Tesla's fully concealed door handles and interviewed drivers who said they were trapped after crashes.

"Tesla engineers went wildly in the direction of automation and overlooked what happens to the human body after a crash," said Charles Mauro, founder of New York-based consulting firm Mauro Usability Science. "Musk's idea is a computer on wheels, but the design of the door locks was overlooked."

Tesla has also issued several recalls, including virtually all Cybertrucks in March, because the exterior trim panels could fall off while driving. That followed a February recall of more than 376,000 vehicles and another probe into Tesla's remote-driving feature, "Actually Smart Summon," which has been linked to several crashes.

According to New Jersey law firm Brady Reilly & Cardoso, Tesla had issued 52 physical recalls as of late March.

