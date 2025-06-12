Federal Judge Orders Trump To Return Control Of California National Guard To Governor

The restraining order, issued by District Judge Charles R. Breyer, was announced late Thursday, June 12, and stated that the president unlawfully federalized the National Guard members.

It serves as a significant rebuke to Trump’s attempt to station 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles, a decision that has sparked nearly a week of political turmoil and widespread protests across the nation.

The order does not address deployment of 700 Marines in LA.

In his ruling, Breyer dismissed part of the Trump administration’s justification for mobilizing the National Guard, asserting that “the protests in Los Angeles fall far short of ‘rebellion.’ ”

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.