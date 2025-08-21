FBI, Police Raid Building Owned By Taxi Company In NY (Developing)

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, City of Poughkeepsie Police detectives searched a building at 44 Smith St., securing evidence that was transported to an off-site location for further processing, the department said on Thursday, Aug. 21.

Police were assisted in the operation by the FBI and New York State Police. The department noted that the investigation is active and no additional details are being released at this time.

According to property records, the building at 44 Smith St. is owned by On The Spot Taxi Inc.

Authorities did not specify what investigators were looking for or what evidence was seized.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

