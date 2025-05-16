Overcast with Haze 68°

FBI Leaving DC Headquarters, Director Kash Patel Announces

The FBI is leaving its longtime headquarters in Washington, DC, and relocating around 1,500 workers, according to the agency's director, Kash Patel.

FBI Director Kash Patel.

 Photo Credit: FBI
FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC: the J. Edgar Hoover Building.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/ajay_suresh
Joe Lombardi
The J. Edgar Hoover Building, a low-rise office building located on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, has been the FBI's home base since 1975.

Patel said there were 11,000 FBI employees in a 50-mile radius around Washington, DC.

"That's a third of the workforce," Patel told Fox Business in an interview on Friday, May 16. "A third of the crime doesn't happen here. So we're taking 1,500 of those folks and moving them out.

"Every state is getting a plus up. I think when we do stuff like that we inspire folks in America to be intel analysts and agents and say, 'We want to work at the FBI because we want to go fight violent crime, and we want to get sent out to the country to do it.

"That's what we're doing. In the next three, six, nine months, we're going to do it hard."

Patel also labeled the Hoover Building "unsafe for our workforce," but did not add specifics.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

