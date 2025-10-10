Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
A Few Clouds 45°

SHARE

Father 'Recklessly' Caused Daughter's Death From Fentanyl Exposure In NY: DA

A Dutchess County man has been indicted in connection with the death of his 16-month-old daughter, who prosecutors say died from fentanyl intoxication. 

Haitham Dasan, 49. 

Haitham Dasan, 49. 

 Photo Credit: Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Haitham Dasan, 49, was indicted by a Dutchess County Grand Jury and arraigned in County Court on Wednesday, Oct. 8, on a charge of second-degree manslaughter, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 10.

Prosecutors allege the incident occurred on April 12, 2021, at a home on 75 Oakdale Ave. in the Town of Poughkeepsie, where Dasan "recklessly" caused the death of his daughter, 16-month-old Soraiya Dasan, the DA's Office said. 

Investigators said Dasan possessed a hypodermic needle containing fentanyl and xylazine, as well as a plastic container with a clear straw that also contained fentanyl. An autopsy determined that the child died from acute fentanyl intoxication, and both fentanyl and xylazine were found in her blood.

The case was investigated by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department and is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Joseph Russo, with Judge Edward McLoughlin presiding.

Dasan was remanded without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE