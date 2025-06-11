Father Killed While Trying To Save Sons From Fire Was Devoted HV Dad, Heroic Lineman

Shane Webb Munn, age 50, of Goshen, died on Saturday, May 31, after he rushed back into his burning home on Pulaski Highway in a desperate effort to rescue his two sons, Ryan, 17, and Travis, 12.

All three died as a result of the fire, which was reported around 8:10 p.m. at 876 Pulaski Highway, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

According to New York State Police, Munn had been seen using a weed trimmer outside just before the fire was discovered by an upstairs neighbor, who noticed smoke behind the kitchen stove and called 911. Moments later, the neighbor saw Munn run back inside—he never made it out.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed. Munn was found deceased in the living room. His sons were located unresponsive in a bedroom. Life-saving efforts were made, and both boys were rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center, where they later died.

According to his obituary, Munn was born December 21, 1974, in Walton, NY, the eldest son of Arthur and Betsy Webb Munn. He graduated from Walton Central School in 1994 and later earned a degree in Business Administration from SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Oswego.

A skilled and respected journeyman lineman with Local 1249 in Syracuse, Munn worked tirelessly across New York and New Jersey—and even helped restore power in hurricane-stricken communities in Texas and Florida, his obituary said.

Friends and family say Munn was known not just for his talent, but for his strength, kindness, and unshakable work ethic. But above all, he was a loving father to Ryan and Travis, both of whom had autism and significant communication needs.

As a single dad, Munn fiercely advocated for his boys and made sure they had the support they needed. He valued the teachers and aides who helped guide them, and he showed up for them every day.

"Our family and community will forever be touched by the lives of Shane, Travis and Ryan Munn, who left us too soon," Munn's obituary reads.

Munn is survived by his parents, Arthur and Virginia Betsy Munn of Walton; brothers Andrew Munn of Unadilla and Nathan Munn of Homer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Adam.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, at Walton Cemetery at 55 Fancher Ave. with the Rev. Larry Light officiating. There will be no calling hours, according to his obituary.

The obituary added that any contributions in Munn's memory may be sent to Florida Fire & Rescue, 19 S. Main St., Florida, NY 10921.

