Fatal Plane Crash Shuts I-684 In Westchester, Pilot Had Reported Engine Issues: FAA

The FAA said that the pilot of the single-engine Tecnam P-2008 had reported engine issues before crashing around 7:15 p.m. The crash occurred near Exit 2 in Harrison, according to a statement from NYSP.

As of just before 8 p.m., I-684 was closed in both directions between Exit 2 (NY 120 - Westchester County Airport) and Exit 3 (NY 22 - Bedford - Armonk) in the North Castle area, blocking all six lanes of traffic at mile marker 4.4 as of 8 p.m., according to 511NY.

Significant traffic delays are being reported in the area. Detours are in place.

