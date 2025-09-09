Fatal Overdose At NY Motel Leads To Arrests Of 2 Drug Dealers: Sheriff

The arrests stemmed from an incident on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at around 5:30 p.m., when deputies were called to a motel in Philipstown for the unattended death of a 40-year-old person, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Investigators determined the victim had likely died from a drug overdose. The specific motel where the incident happened was not identified by the Sheriff's Office.

The case was turned over to the Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Enforcement Unit, which quickly developed leads. Within 24 hours, two suspects from Dutchess County were in custody, deputies said.

McKinley Humes, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with fourth-degree conspiracy, while Gary M. Dorsey, 34, also of Poughkeepsie, was found with fentanyl and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Both men were arraigned in Kent Town Court. Humes, who has prior felony convictions, was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility. Dorsey was released under probation supervision pending a court date in Philipstown Town Court.

