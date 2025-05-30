Fatal Furniture Truck Crash: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Brakes Fail In Hudson Valley

The crash happened around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, May 29, on Wingdale Mountain Road near Clove Valley Road in the Dutchess County town of Union Vale, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, May 30.

Investigators say a 2007 Freightliner box truck was traveling westbound when the driver, a 32-year-old Union County resident of Elizabeth, NJ, lost control while going down a steep hill. The vehicle veered off the southern shoulder of the road and struck multiple trees.

The driver was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, his passenger, identified as Mario Ernesto-Hernandez, 38, also of Elizabeth, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The truck, registered to Hernandez-Torres LLC, was carrying furniture at the time of the crash. Authorities say brake failure appears to be the primary factor, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The road was closed for approximately four hours as members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit processed the scene. They were assisted by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner, the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and the Town of Union Vale Fire Department.

Additional information may be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

