Fatal Crash: 32-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Hudson Valley

It happened in Dutchess County at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, on Route 44 near Traver Road in Pleasant Valley.

According to New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks, an initial investigation determined a 2023 Mercedes-Benz van was traveling eastbound when an electric scooter driven by Brandon Vogel, age 32, of Pleasant Valley, entered the roadway from the south shoulder and was struck.

Vogel was transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie by the Pleasant Valley Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

