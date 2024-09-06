Fatal Crash: 19-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred in Dutchess County on Monday, Sept. 2, on Route 9 near the Alpine Commons in the town of Wappinger around 10 p.m.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, an initial investigation determined a 2006 Honda 999, driven by Orange County resident Dante Crespo, age 19, of Monroe, was northbound on Route 9 and ran a red light striking a 2009 Lexus ES250 making a lefthand turn into the Alpine Commons parking lot.

Troopers and responding emergency medical service technicians began life-saving techniques on Crespo, who was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he was later pronounced dead, Hicks said.

The passenger of the Lexus, a 20-year-old woman, was also transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie before being transferred to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with serious injuries.

According to a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses, Dante was a passionate tow truck driver and mechanic who supported and provided for his family and community.

"He was also a wonderful son, grandson, brother, nephew, and father," said his father, Andrew Crespo.

His father added that Dante, who just graduated high school, was an aspiring entrepreneur.

"He was very loved by his family, co-workers and many friends," Andrew Crespo said.

He is survived by a 1-year-old daughter, two younger brothers, mother, father, and grandparents.

"We are so proud of what he accomplished as a young man in such a short period of time," his father said. "Dante loved to ride and he left us doing what he loved."

This investigation remains ongoing.

To donate, click here.

