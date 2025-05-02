Fan Who Plunged 21 Feet Onto Field At PNC Park Clings To Life As Fundraiser Launched

The fall happened during the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday, April 30, just after Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double to put the Pirates ahead of the Chicago Cubs. As fans cheered, the man suddenly went over the edge of the Clemente Wall and landed hard on the warning track, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Eyewitnesses say he may have jumped up in excitement before accidentally going over. A second person jumped from a lower section of the wall to help him, though it's unclear whether that person was a bystander or someone who knew the victim.

Emergency crews, Pirates and Cubs medical staff, and PNC Park personnel responded immediately. The man, identified by loved ones only as "Kavan," was treated on the field before being rushed to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

The game was halted for nearly 10 minutes as players on both teams watched in horror. Several knelt to pray as McCutchen held the cross around his neck.

The Pirates released a brief statement afterward:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety later confirmed the fall is being treated as accidental in nature.

Now, a GoFundMe titled “Help a Young Life: PNC Park Tragedy Fund” has been launched by Jennifer Phillips to support Kavan’s recovery and ease the financial burden on his family.

“He is very strong, but he is also battling for his young life,” Phillips wrote. “Your support will mean the world to this family—whether it’s through a donation or simply sharing this page.”

As of Thursday morning, more than $3,000 has been raised toward the $10,000 goal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.