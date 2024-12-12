Family Remembers Ocean Jay Torres: 'A Beacon of Joy and Kindness'

A student at North Rockland Elementary School before his death on Saturday, Nov. 30. His obituary said anyone who knew him felt the magic of his huge heart and laugh that could make anyone's day much better.

"He had this incredible way of making everyone around him feel special and loved," the obituary said.

Ocean was a total One Piece anime superfan who loved playing games and hanging out with his grandma Maria. He also loved to play video games and chow down on his favorite foods, an Impossible burger and pizza, his family said.

His uncle, Michael Estrella, was his absolute hero.

"He'd talk about Uncle Mike constantly, his eyes lighting up with pure admiration and love. The bond they shared was something truly special," his obituary said.

Ocean leaves behind a world that's a little less bright, but his family says he was truly a gift to our lives. "His story isn't over. It lives on in every laugh, every kind word, every moment of joy he sparked in all of our hearts."

You can make donations in Ocean's memory for his funeral expenses here. His memorial service has been held.

