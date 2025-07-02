Family Dinner Halted By Lightning-Sparked Fire At NY Home

The blaze broke out around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, at a two-story residence in Lawrence on Juniper Circle North, according to Nassau County Police.

As a line of thunderstorms passed through the area, lightning struck the home’s roof and started a fire, the Nassau County Fire Marshal said.

The flames damaged part of the home’s roof, creating a large hole visible in photos shared on Facebook by LI Fire Buff. Smoke and fire were seen pouring from the rooftop as crews worked to contain the blaze.

It took firefighters from Lawrence-Cedarhurst and five surrounding departments about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Two adults and two children were inside the house eating dinner at the time, but all managed to get out safely, officials said. One resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation

The National Weather Service had warned of hot, humid conditions with a chance of thunderstorms earlier in the day.

The Village of Lawrence Building Department was also called in to assess structural damage. The family has been displaced while repairs are made.

