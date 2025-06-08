Famed Christian Singer Accused Of 'Living Double Life,' Sexually Assaulting Several Men: Report

Michael Tait, 59, a former member of both DC Talk and the Newsboys, was the subject of a two-year investigation by Christian investigative news outlet The Roys Report. In the report, journalists said they had heard rumors for years, calling it the “worst-kept secret in Nashville.”

Now, three men have come forward with sexual assault allegations.

Tait was a prominent member of the hugely popular DC Talk for several years, earning multiple Grammy Awards before the band ceased recording in 2001. He joined the Newsboys in 2004 and served as their lead singer for 16 years before stepping down in January.

His work with those bands made him a household name in Christian music. He also appeared in several Christian films, including the “God’s Not Dead” series, and met President Donald Trump on multiple occasions because of his celebrity in the faith-based entertainment world.

But according to reporters at The Roys Report, Tait allegedly exploited his fame to abuse some of his fans.

The men reportedly described similar encounters in which Tait allegedly supplied them with alcohol or drugs until they were vulnerable, then sexually assaulted them.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the remaining Newsboys said Tait informed the band’s management in January that he had been living a “double life” that had spiraled out of control. They said they were unaware of the accusations until the report was published.

“Last night, our hearts were shattered when we read the news alleging drug abuse and inappropriate sexual actions by our former lead singer, Michael Tait. While Michael has not addressed these allegations, we are devastated even by the implications,” the band wrote.

The remaining members said they were “horrified, heartbroken, and angered” by the allegations.

As of Sunday, June 8, Tait has not publicly responded to the report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.