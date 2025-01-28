Fallen Tree Hits Man, Causes Severe Head Injuries In Hudson Valley

The incident happened in Orange County on Monday, Jan. 27, just before 1 p.m. on Lake Trail in Warwick, according to the Warwick Police Department.

Officers, along with the Greenwood Lake Fire Department and Greenwood Lake EMS, arrived to find the victim with serious injuries.

EMS personnel treated the man at the scene before he was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment. His current condition has not been released.

Authorities said the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warwick Police Department Detective Unit at 845-986-5000.

