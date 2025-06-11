Fake ICE Agent Yells ‘Immigration,’ Zip-Ties Woman In Philly Robbery: Police

The 50-year-old victim was working alone inside a repair shop on the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue around 2:11 p.m. on Sunday, June 8, when the impersonator walked in wearing a black tactical vest marked “Security Enforcement Agent,” Philadelphia police said.

He claimed to be with law enforcement, then forced the woman into a corner and tied her hands using zip ties, investigators detailed. According to police and local reports, he kept her restrained for hours, rifled through the business, and ultimately fled with the cash.

The victim was eventually freed by a co-worker long after the suspect took off in a white Ford E-250 van, driving north on Harbison Avenue toward Roosevelt Boulevard.

The woman, a U.S. citizen originally from the Dominican Republic, told FOX29 she tried to look at the man’s face, but he repeatedly turned her around. She suffered bruises on her arms while resisting, she told reporters.

The suspect is described as a white man in a black long-sleeve shirt, dark green cargo pants, black gloves, sunglasses, and a black baseball cap with a U.S. flag on the front. His van had tinted windows, no rear window, padlocks on the cargo doors, and red dashes along the mid-line.

The case remains under investigation by Northeast Detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-685-3153 or submit a confidential tip via 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.