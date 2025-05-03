Exploding Lids Burn 100+ People, Sparking Recall Of 1.85M Pressure Cookers

SharkNinja is recalling about 1,846,400 of its Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, May 1. About 184,240 pressure cookers were also sold in Canada.

The CPSC said 106 people reported burn injuries. More than 50 victims suffered second- or third-degree burns to their faces or bodies.

The hazard stems from a defect that allows the lid to open while pressure is still inside, causing hot contents to burst out from the cooker. At least 26 lawsuits have been filed.

Affected models were sold from January 2019 through March 2025 for about $200. They were available on Ninja's website, as well as retailers like Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart.

The recalled cookers are black, 6.5-quart countertop appliances with "Ninja" printed on the front. The model number is printed on a label on the side of the cooker.

Any OP300-series replacement lids sold separately are also part of the recall. The cookers were made in China and imported by SharkNinja, which is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

SharkNinja is offering consumers a free replacement lid. Until it arrives, the company advises stopping use of the pressure-cooking feature but says the air frying and other functions are safe.

You can learn more on SharkNinja's website or by calling the company at 888-370-1733.

