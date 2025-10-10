Exploding Batteries Spark Fires, Forcing Power Bank Recall To Expand

The recall affects about 19,500 ESR HaloLock wireless power banks sold in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, Oct. 9. An additional 2,015 portable chargers were sold in Canada.

Waymeet Limited has received 20 reports of the batteries igniting, resulting in about $30,000 in property damage. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The impacted model numbers include 2G505, 2G520, 2G505B, and 2G512B. The pocket-sized devices were sold in several colors and have five circular LED lights.

The power banks were available online through Amazon, Esrtech.com, and HomeDepot.com. They were sold from September 2022 through July 2025 for between $32 and $50.

The action expands Waymeet's recall in August of 24,000 chargers in the US and 9,900 in Canada. That initial recall followed nine reports of overheating batteries, which caused about $20,000 in property damage.

Owners should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Waymeet for a refund. Customers will be asked to email a photo showing the model number with "Recalled" written on it in permanent marker to [email protected].

The power banks must be disposed of through municipal hazardous waste programs. They should not be put in regular trash or curbside recycling bins.

You can learn more about the recall on ESR's website or by calling Waymeet at 888-990-0280.

