Expectant Dad ‘Fighting For His Life’ After Devastating Motorcycle Crash In Hudson Valley

Michael Fisher remains in the ICU in critical but stable condition following a serious accident Sunday night, June 29, in Sullivan County, his sister Ashlee Kortright said.

The timing couldn’t be more heartbreaking, Kortright said — Fisher's wife Marlena is seven months pregnant, and now facing the unimaginable: preparing to give birth while her husband lies in a hospital bed with severe injuries and an uncertain road ahead.

“This should be a time of love, excitement, and hope,” Kortright wrote in a heartfelt GoFundMe campaign created to help the family with mounting medical expenses. Instead, it has “suddenly become one of fear and uncertainty.”

Fisher suffered multiple facial fractures, head trauma, a hematoma, swelling, a ruptured eardrum, and more in the crash. He is being closely monitored in the ICU, with an intracranial brain monitor in place to track the pressure in his skull. Doctors anticipate a long recovery — including surgeries, possible rehab, and months of healing.

To make matters even more heartbreaking, Marlena has lost both her parents in the past year. Fisher is her only support system, and now she is navigating pregnancy, grief, and medical uncertainty — all at once, Kortright said.

“Our family is doing everything we can to help support him, but the financial strain is immense,” she continued. “The emotional and financial toll is overwhelming between rising medical expenses, time off of work, and preparations for a newborn. Our family, his family, simply cannot do this alone.”

Money raised from the campaign will go toward ICU care and emergency surgeries, medications, long-term rehabilitation, and ongoing living costs, she said.

“We know times are hard for many but if you are in a position to help, even a small donation can go a long way.”

Those interested in supporting the family can do so via GoFundMe here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.