Ex-‘SNL’ Star Shatters Pelvis In 25-Foot Fall Off Ladder: 'My Life Flashed Before My Eyes'

The 48-year-old actor said he “shattered [his] pelvis” and suffered a detached sacrum after a ladder collapsed beneath him at his farmhouse in Canaan, Connecticut, he said on "The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers" podcast this week. He called into the show from his hospital bed.

Doctors told Taccone it could take months before he’s able to walk again.

Taccone shared the terrifying account of how he fell from a ladder while trying to do something special for his young daughter's birthday on Sunday, Aug. 31.

“There’s a barn, and the back half of the barn has this big white wall,” he said. “I was like, this is great, we can do a big mural … I’m using this ladder that my neighbor let me borrow, and he was like, ‘Hey, this ladder is bad, like, you shouldn’t use this ladder. This doesn’t have a footing thing.’ I was like, ‘It’ll be good.'”

Taccone said the ladder shifted while he was about 20 feet in the air. “In this moment, my life flashes before my eyes. I’m like, oh no, I’ve got to get off this ladder. I had enough time as I’m falling to be like, I’m going to die. I drop, I look over, I see the yard, I’m like, this is going to hurt a lot. I fall straight on my butt, taking all of the impact on my butt. Then I do a lot of screaming and cursing. Keep in mind, it’s my daughter’s 5th birthday party, so it wasn’t the coolest way to start the day. I’m like, ‘Call an ambulance!’”

Doctors confirmed Taccone’s pelvis was shattered and that his sacrum had detached from his spine. He underwent surgery to repair the damage.

“A disc is bad now,” he said, “so they have to chuck that out. It takes a while to schedule the surgery because they wanted to do the front part and back part as well.”

Taccone has already been able to stand with help, and doctors told him that with rehab, “you’ll be back to like all of the stuff that you normally do. So we shall see.”

The comedian admitted the recovery won’t be easy. He expects months of painful rehab but remains determined. Just before the accident, Taccone’s wife, filmmaker Marielle Heller, had questioned his timing. “Why are we doing this now?” she asked.

The couple has lived at the 280-year-old farmhouse since 2018 with their two children.

Taccone has become a well-known writer, actor, and director in Hollywood, getting his start directing Digital Shorts on "SNL" with Akiva Schaffer and Andy Samberg.

Since leaving the show, Taccone's directed the films "MacGruber," "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," and the recent remake of "The Naked Gun."

