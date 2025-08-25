Ex-Rockland Podiatrist Admits Role In Second Plot To Kill His Wife, DA Says

Rockland County resident Ira Bernstein, age 51, of Montebello, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence in Rockland County Court, Rockland District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said on Monday, Aug. 25.

The charge stems from a 2022 plot in which Bernstein attempted to suppress an audio recording that detailed his alleged solicitation to have his wife, Susan Bernstein of Sloatsburg, killed. According to prosecutors, he concealed, altered, or destroyed the recording — or used deception — to prevent it from being used in an official proceeding.

Under a plea deal, Judge Robert J. Prisco promised Bernstein a sentence of 1½ to 3 years in state prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Dec. 5.

Bernstein's Criminal Past

This is the second time Bernstein has been accused of orchestrating a plan to kill his wife. In 2016, he was arrested alongside then-girlfriend Kelly Gribeluk of Airmont and charged with conspiring to pay a hitman $100,000 to run over Susan Bernstein. He also conspired to assault two insurance investigators probing his podiatry practice.

Bernstein pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiracy charges and was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in state prison, later being released on merit in July 2021.

The case drew national attention and was even featured on NBC’s “Dateline.”

Just over a year after his release, authorities say Bernstein again tried to arrange Susan Bernstein’s death, this time conspiring with others, including his sister, attorney Jaclyn Goldberg of Bedford. He was indicted by a grand jury in May 2023 following an investigation by the Town of Ramapo Police Department and the Rockland County DA’s Office.

