Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Form Of Cancer That's Spread To The Bone

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to the bone.

 Photo Credit: The White House
Last week, a “small nodule” was found on the 82-year-old Biden's prostate after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms, according to a statement from his personal office released late Sunday afternoon, May 18.

The statement went on to say that on Friday, May 16, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone, said the statement. 

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," according to Biden's office. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Biden was the oldest president in US history when he left office four months ago.

