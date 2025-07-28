Ex-NY High School Wrestling Coach Accused Of Raping 2 Students Nabbed In CT: Police

Reid Kappler, 32, is facing 18 charges, including rape, in Ulster County, New York. He was captured on July 14 in the Moosup section of Plainfield, Connecticut, police announced on Monday, July 28. Kappler has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kappler, now residing in Plainfield, worked as a custodian and wrestling coach at Saugerties High School from 2023 to 2024. Police say he repeatedly raped the two girls, who were members of his wrestling team.

“This defendant took advantage of two children who looked up to him as their coach,” said Jenna Hastings, bureau chief of the Ulster County District Attorney's Special Victims Bureau. “He abused the trust of the community by engaging in sexual crimes with two students. This behavior undermines the trust of the community and is never tolerated.”

According to the Times Union, authorities learned of Kappler's alleged abuse during an investigation into Sydney Mills, a former Saugerties police officer charged with felony rape, sexual abuse, and engaging in sexual conduct with a child.

Kappler is currently being held on a $250,000 bond in Connecticut. It’s unclear when he will be extradited to New York.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.