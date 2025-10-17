Ex-NJ Councilman's Son Arrested Again For Child Porn, Prosecutor Says

Steven K. Grossman, of Tenafly, was arrested Friday, Oct. 17, following a search of his home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation revealed that Grossman used the internet to view, download, and possess more than 100 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, the prosecutor said.

Grossman appeared in court for his 2023 arrest alongside his father, former Tenafly Council President Jeffrey D. Grossman, as recently as June 2025.

The father and son were both arrested in 2023 on child pornography charges. The elder Grossman, then 65, was an elementary school teacher and his son, a substitute teacher.

Jeffrey Grossman taught college for several years before becoming a lawyer and working for the City of New York, as reported by Daily Voice. He returned to teaching at Northern Highlands Regional High School and the Norwood Public School before taking a job nearly a dozen years ago with the Rochelle Park School District, where he taught 6th and 7th grade history at the Midland School.

His son, a social worker by trade, was substitute teaching in the district.

Steven Grossman this week was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

