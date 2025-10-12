Ex-Jets QB Mark Sanchez Breaks Silence After Being Booked Following Hospital Release

The Fox Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback was released on Sunday, Oct. 12 after surgery for stab wounds to the chest and transported to the Marion County Jail for booking.

After exiting the facility, Sanchez told reporters he was "recovering slowly," and that "it's a long process." A video of the exchange was posted on X by anchor/reporter Matt Lewis of FOX59/CBS4Indy.

Sanchez thanked the first responders who arrived after the incident and medical team involved in his surgery, specifically naming one surgery before adding, "She saved my life. I'm grateful for that."

He then added, "Sorry I can't answer all your questions," before entering a waiting vehicle.

He was processed on charges stemming from an altercation on Saturday, Oct. 4, then released on a $300 bond. A pretrial conference is set for Nov. 5.

Prosecutors have upgraded the case to include a felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, in addition to initial misdemeanors of battery resulting in injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, earlier Daily Voice reporting noted.

Police say the confrontation unfolded outside a downtown pub while Sanchez, 38, was in Indianapolis to call a game for Fox Sports.

An affidavit described a dispute with a 69-year-old truck driver that escalated; the driver used pepper spray and a knife, later telling investigators he believed Sanchez was “trying to kill me.”

Sanchez was hospitalized with stab wounds; the driver sustained a cut to the cheek and was treated and released.

The legal fallout now includes a civil case.

As Daily Voice previously reported, delivery driver Perry Tole, 69, has sued Sanchez for assault and battery, and named Fox as a defendant for negligent hiring, retention, and supervision of Sanchez

Sanchez has not entered a plea in the criminal case.

Authorities have not released additional details about surveillance evidence or potential witnesses as the investigation continues.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.