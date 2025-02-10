Ex Bugging You? Name A Cockroach After Them At NY Aquarium This Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, VIA Aquarium in Schenectady is offering a hilariously petty, yet oddly endearing way to mark the holiday: For just $1, you can sponsor a cockroach and have it named after that “special someone.”

“Your sponsored roach will be fed out to one of our reptiles by our Senior Reptile Keeper, Randy,” reads the aquarium’s website.

The best part? The whole thing will be recorded for your replaying pleasure: “You can watch your special roach over and over.”

The deadline to participate is Thursday, Feb. 13, so if you’re looking to make Valentine’s Day extra memorable this year, don’t wait. Find out more on the VIA Aquarium website.

