'Evil Took Her:' Mom Killed In Home Explosion Murder-Suicide On Mother's Day In NJ Identified

According to a GoFundMe launched by family friend Tammy Ventura, Whiting died unexpectedly on Mother’s Day. “It wasn’t her time to go,” Ventura wrote. “There is a criminal investigation being done… but the ending will not change.”

Whiting leaves behind three children—Gavin, Dakota, and Summer. “Her kids were her world!!! Dakota & Summer are in HS, this being Dakota's graduation year," Ventura writes. "These kids are heartbroken. Their mom was their rock.”

As of press time, the GoFundMe had raised more than $14,000 to support the children and help cover funeral and living expenses. Ventura said the funds will go directly to Whiting’s son, who will make sure his sisters “have what they need.”

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, May 13, confirmed the fire at 13 Tranquility Ct. in Washington Township was intentionally set and that the woman, who they had not identified as of press time, died from a gunshot wound to the head. A man believed to be the tenant was found dead in the living room with a handgun nearby. His death was ruled a suicide caused by the fire, officials said.

Whiting was described as having “an army of friends” and as someone who “always smiled and often tried to find the positive in everything.” Ventura added: “This just seems to be a bad dream. RIP my dear friend. You will be forever young.”

NBC10 reports that the male believed to have set the blaze and shot the victim has been identified by neighbors and an ex-girlfriend as Daniel Steele. According to the station, Steele dropped off his dog, Billy, and a bag of food—with money hidden inside—to his ex, Nicole Ruiz, shortly before the fire. She told NBC10 he also emailed her minutes before the blaze.

“I am a terrible person,” Steele wrote, according to NBC10. “By the time you read this I won’t be alive. Billy loves you more than anyone I’ve ever seen. Take care of yourself. Love, me.”

Officials said the home’s natural gas line had been tampered with, and an accelerant was found at the scene, suggesting the fire was deliberately set.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, Washington Township Police, and the Gloucester County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Click here to donate to Michelle Whiting's children.

