ESPN Launching Streaming App With Live Games, Full Channel Lineup: Here's What It Costs

ESPN announced the pricing and details of its new direct-to-consumer platform on Tuesday, May 13. The app, simply called ESPN, will feature more than 47,000 sporting events each year, along with SportsCenter and the network's vast content library.

Unlike ESPN+, the new ESPN app will offer many channels without a cable subscription, like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network. The unlimited package, which does include ESPN+ content, will cost $29.99 per month or $299.99 per year.

ESPN's revamped app, which is expected to launch in the fall, comes as networks try to cash in on streaming revenue from cord-cutting sports fans.

"We are providing everything ESPN has to offer directly to fans and all in one place," said ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro. "As we thought about the name, we kept returning to the fact that, across every generation, ESPN is the most trusted, loved and recognized name in sports, and that we should keep it simple and double down on the power of ESPN."

At launch, fans can bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99 a month for the first year, with advertisements.

The regular monthly price for the bundle will be $35.99 with ads or $44.99 ad-free.

"Our straightforward approach to name and pricing will help fans cut through the clutter, and provide them compelling options to access all our content within the enhanced ESPN app," Pitaro said. "It will be the ultimate sports destination for personalized experiences and features, and, on top of that, fans will be able to choose to bundle ESPN with the industry-leading Disney+ and Hulu streaming services."

The cheaper ESPN+, which has exclusive games and content without direct access to ESPN's main channels, will remain available for $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually. All ESPN+ users will be automatically shifted to the ESPN Limited service, based on their current subscription.

The updated app is ESPN's latest move as the Bristol, Connecticut-based broadcaster tries to retain its subscriber base in the face of many viewers ditching traditional cable packages. Sporting events remain crucial for networks and attractive for advertisers because fans almost exclusively watch games live, instead of the on-demand nature of most TV shows.

Fox, which has lagged behind other major networks, has finally announced its own all-encompassing streaming platform. Fox One, which includes Fox Sports properties, is expected to launch before the NFL and college football seasons begin.

ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery had previously attempted to launch Venu Sports. The venture was abandoned in January after the media companies sought to combine their content on one service targeted to sports fans.

Additional details about the new ESPN app are expected in the summer.

