Ernesto Becomes Latest Hurricane In Atlantic: Here's New Projected Path

Ernesto became a Category 1 storm at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It had been upgraded to a tropical storm on Monday afternoon, Aug. 12.

The "risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents is expected to increase along the US East coast beaches this weekend," the hurricane center said in a midday statement Wednesday.

With 75 mph sustained winds, Ernesto is now about 80 miles north of Puerto Rico, where schools and offices are closed amid drenching downpours. The storm is expected to hit Bermuda later this week.

The projected timing and track of the tropical rainstorm through Sunday morning, Aug. 18, is shown in the image above, just released by the National Hurricane Center.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

