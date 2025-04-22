'Enough Is Enough': RFK Jr. Slams Food Dyes In Fiery Press Conference

The event focused on Red Dye 3, a controversial colorant used in many candies, and the broader issue of petroleum-based food dyes still found in everyday products. While the FDA banned Red Dye 3 in January under The Delaney Clause—a law prohibiting additives linked to cancer in animals—it simultaneously stated there's no known risk to humans, triggering widespread confusion.

RFK Jr. didn’t hold back, saying "Enough is enough" and calling for an overhaul of the way food additives are regulated. He emphasized that consumer safety must take precedence over politics, and called for more funding and staffing for the FDA to ensure it can carry out its mission.

“We need to stop kicking this can down the road,” Kennedy said. “It’s time to fund our agencies properly and make science—not lobbyists—the standard.”

As the pressure mounts, the National Confectioners Association (NCA) fired back, defending the safety of its products and warning against rash decisions that could destabilize the food supply.

“FDA and regulatory bodies around the world have deemed our products and ingredients safe,” said Christopher Gindlesperger, the NCA’s Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications. “We follow and will continue to follow regulatory guidance because consumer safety is our chief responsibility and priority.”

The NCA argues that candy is misunderstood in the dye debate. According to industry data, Americans eat candy or chocolate just 2-3 times per week—averaging only 40 calories and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day. They say far more food dyes come from soft drinks, desserts, salad dressings, and snacks than from treats like candy.

Still, replacing these colorants isn’t easy. The FDA approval process for new dyes can take over a decade and millions of dollars, and viable alternatives aren’t readily available.

Kennedy’s press conference marks an escalation in the fight over food safety and color additives—one that pits public health priorities against industry pressure, and may reshape what’s on America’s shelves in the months ahead.

