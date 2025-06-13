Enjoy $1 Movies, Family Fun All Summer Long: Here's How

Regal Cinemas has brought back its $1 Summer Movie Express. The discounted movies will be available through Wednesday, August 6.

Each week, participating Regal theatres will show select family movies for just $1 at the first showing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The lineup includes popular animated hits and new releases returning to the big screen for a limited time.

The 2025 Summer Movie Express includes:

Despicable Me 4

If

Kung Fu Panda 4

Leo

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Paddington in Peru

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sing 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Bad Guys

The Garfield Movie

The Wild Robot

Trolls Band Together

Customers can also grab a $5 snack pack during Summer Movie Express. It includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks, along with a $3 discount when bundled with Dippin' Dots.

Other kid-friendly theater staples like ICEEs, Pepsi, and Super Pretzels are also available. The $1 movie deal is valid at all participating Regal locations.

You can check Regal's website to see your nearest theater's showtimes and titles.

