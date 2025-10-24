Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Endangered Infant, Florida Couple Missing After Secret Birth In Pennsylvania: Police

An endangered infant is missing after a woman allegedly gave birth in secret to avoid authorities, York City Police announced on Friday, Oct. 24.

Elizabeth Brown and StevieRay Fowler of Florida are being sought by York City Police and York County Children, Youth, and Families in Pennsylvania in connection with a missing endangered infant.

 Photo Credit: York City PD
York County Children, Youth, and Families (CYF) received a report alleging that Elizabeth Brown had secretly given birth in York to avoid detection by Florida authorities, according to the release.

Investigators believe the approximately 2-month-old male infant has not received any medical care and may be in danger.

CYF obtained evidence of the infant’s existence at a residence where Brown and StevieRay Fowler — the alleged father — had stayed, along with a photo confirming the baby’s presence, according to the police.

Both Brown and Fowler deny the child exists and failed to appear at York County Court as ordered by a judge to determine the infant’s well-being, authorities said.

Anyone who sees Brown and Fowler with the baby, or knows their whereabouts, is urged to call 911 immediately. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the CRIMEWATCH app or online at yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also contact York City Police at 717-846-1234, 717-849-2219, or the tip line at 717-849-2204. Sgt. Smith can be reached directly at [email protected].

This is a developing story — check back for updates

